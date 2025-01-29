Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageopen doorvintage artmughal indian paintings public domainindiananimalfacebirdpersonA feast in a pavilion setting by Muhammad AliOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 749 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4080 x 6537 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547408/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView licenseSaindhavi Ragini of the "Sri Raga" Family, page from a Ragamala Serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715240/saindhavi-ragini-the-sri-raga-family-page-from-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23209885/image-cat-cartoon-flowerView licenseFolios A and B from the "Five Treasures" (Panj Ganj) of Jami by Mushfiqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721288/folios-and-from-the-five-treasures-panj-ganj-jami-mushfiqFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePage from a Panj Ganj of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian, 1414–1492), with two Persian masnavis: Yusuf va Zulaykha (Joseph and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721214/image-animal-book-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseZulaykha in her palace and as an old woman with Joseph, from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721254/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDreamscape flower door background, surrealism stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513100/dreamscape-flower-door-background-surrealism-styleView licenseFolio B: Folio from the "Five Treasures" (Panj Ganj) of Jami (recto) by Mushfiqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721188/folio-folio-from-the-five-treasures-panj-ganj-jami-recto-mushfiqFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547363/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView licenseA Ruler Presents a Document to Visiting Nobleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713067/ruler-presents-document-visiting-noblesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547768/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView licenseLovers on a Terrace: Ramakali Ragini of Hindol, from a Bundi Ragamalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723804/lovers-terrace-ramakali-ragini-hindol-from-bundi-ragamalaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licensePage from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian, 1414–1492), with two Persianmasnavis: Yusuf va…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721207/image-borders-book-artsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral opened book, famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071790/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-animal-artView licensePowder hornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708908/powder-hornFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715283/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView licenseThe king’s handmaiden takes the prince away to the harem, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682253/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713603/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView licenseNur Jahan Holding a Portrait of Emperor Jahangir by Bishandashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721228/nur-jahan-holding-portrait-emperor-jahangir-bishandasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713606/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView licensePortrait of Raja Ram Singh of Amber (r. 1667-1688) with a Deccan Sword (recto)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721275/portrait-raja-ram-singh-amber-r-1667-1688-with-deccan-sword-rectoFree Image from public domain licenseDreamscape flower door background, surrealism stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513103/dreamscape-flower-door-background-surrealism-styleView licenseThe Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Twenty-second Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681272/image-animal-planes-bookFree Image from public domain licenseZoo opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993593/zoo-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Twenty-fifth Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681513/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy goldfish background, surreal pink galaxyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531653/dreamy-goldfish-background-surreal-pink-galaxyView licenseThe old procuress conveys the young man’s message of love to Mansur’s wife, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot: Seventeenth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBear market, money investment trend element editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790055/bear-market-money-investment-trend-element-editable-designView licenseThe Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Sixth Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot) by Dasavantahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682115/image-grass-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shop chalkboard sign mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197018/editable-shop-chalkboard-sign-mockup-designView licenseThe marriage of ‘Ubaid, son of a merchant of Tirmiz, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Forty-second Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681756/image-face-book-birdFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock HD wallpaper, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547539/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721216/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock HD wallpaper, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713605/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView licenseA feast for Babur hosted by his half-brother Jahangir Mirza in Ghazni in May 1505, from a Babur-nama (Memoirs of Babur) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721156/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy goldfish background, surreal pink galaxyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8532322/dreamy-goldfish-background-surreal-pink-galaxyView licenseThe two couples reach a foreign city where they make their home, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Thirty-third Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681574/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license