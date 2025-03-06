rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Aurangzeb
Save
Edit Image
mughal indian paintings public domainmughal womanvintage indian paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Kakubha Ragini
Kakubha Ragini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680117/kakubha-raginiFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Radha and Krishna Caught in a Storm
Radha and Krishna Caught in a Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669904/radha-and-krishna-caught-stormFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Seated Scholar, Border Fragment from the Teheran/Berlin album
Seated Scholar, Border Fragment from the Teheran/Berlin album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691510/seated-scholar-border-fragment-from-the-teheranberlin-albumFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Courtier Mirza Muizz
Portrait of the Courtier Mirza Muizz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631734/portrait-the-courtier-mirza-muizzFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Beauty
Head of a Beauty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656071/head-beautyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Unidentified Noble from Shah Jahan's Court
Portrait of an Unidentified Noble from Shah Jahan's Court
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669693/portrait-unidentified-noble-from-shah-jahans-courtFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Panel from a Box
Panel from a Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690479/panel-from-boxFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Emperor Shah Jahan
Emperor Shah Jahan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631736/emperor-shah-jahanFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Emperor Alamgir (reigned 1658–1707) on Horseback
The Emperor Alamgir (reigned 1658–1707) on Horseback
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691767/the-emperor-alamgir-reigned-1658-1707-horsebackFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady after a Bath
Lady after a Bath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718915/lady-after-bathFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682286/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682310/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378691/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718922/portrait-prince-with-hawkFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682245/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682270/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682329/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saindhavi Ragini of the "Sri Raga" Family, page from a Ragamala Series
Saindhavi Ragini of the "Sri Raga" Family, page from a Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715240/saindhavi-ragini-the-sri-raga-family-page-from-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Page from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Prince and Ascetics by Govardhan
Page from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Prince and Ascetics by Govardhan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691633/page-from-the-late-shah-jahan-album-prince-and-ascetics-govardhanFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682315/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
Page from Tales of a Parrot (Tuti-nama): text page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682319/page-from-tales-parrot-tuti-nama-text-pageFree Image from public domain license