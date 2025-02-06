rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oval portrait of a woman in a Chaghtai hat
Save
Edit Image
wovenvintage indian paintingasian woman portrait paintingindian womanborderfacepersonart
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Toda Mongke and His Mongol Horde, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan) by Tulsi and Madhava
Toda Mongke and His Mongol Horde, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan) by Tulsi and Madhava
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932610/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Protesting woman holding environment sign editable mockup
Protesting woman holding environment sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524911/protesting-woman-holding-environment-sign-editable-mockupView license
Toda Mongke and His Mongol Horde by Tulsi and Madhava. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Toda Mongke and His Mongol Horde by Tulsi and Madhava. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275746/image-dog-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tiraz Fragment
Tiraz Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8332984/tiraz-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Black paper sign mockup, editable design
Black paper sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13718856/black-paper-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Emperor's gold satin brocade audience robe with broad design representing the Universe; nine five-clawed dragons.
Emperor's gold satin brocade audience robe with broad design representing the Universe; nine five-clawed dragons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462584/image-dragons-gold-designFree Image from public domain license
Holi celebration blog banner template
Holi celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118248/holi-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Cope
Cope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239563/copeFree Image from public domain license
South asian student
South asian student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997264/south-asian-studentView license
Princess and attendant in trompe l’oeil window by Aqil Khan
Princess and attendant in trompe l’oeil window by Aqil Khan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676113/princess-and-attendant-trompe-loeil-window-aqil-khanFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Brine Maiden Matsukaze by Nishimura Shigenobu
The Brine Maiden Matsukaze by Nishimura Shigenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241513/the-brine-maiden-matsukazeFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116371/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Gunakali Ragini
Gunakali Ragini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675167/gunakali-raginiFree Image from public domain license
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557119/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The dervish brings the King of Kings before the king of Bahilistan, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Seventh Night
The dervish brings the King of Kings before the king of Bahilistan, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Seventh Night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682167/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Fertility Worship of Krishna
Fertility Worship of Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723705/fertility-worship-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Siege of Baghdad, folio from an illuminated manuscript of the History of Genghis Khan (1596) painting in high resolution by…
Siege of Baghdad, folio from an illuminated manuscript of the History of Genghis Khan (1596) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728769/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Noise Effect
Noise Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685744/noise-effectView license
Cloth of Gold: Displayed Falcons
Cloth of Gold: Displayed Falcons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713016/cloth-gold-displayed-falconsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Holi blog banner template
Happy Holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117863/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Shell engraved with winged female deity, sphinxes, and lotus plants
Shell engraved with winged female deity, sphinxes, and lotus plants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434376/shell-engraved-with-winged-female-deity-sphinxes-and-lotus-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Ornaments for a Woman's Hat
Ornaments for a Woman's Hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194372/ornaments-for-womans-hatFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Roundel with Central Asian-style "Candelabra Tree"
Roundel with Central Asian-style "Candelabra Tree"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347607/roundel-with-central-asian-style-candelabra-treeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670386/portrait-woman-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Apulian Red-Figure Bell Krater Fragment by Iliupersis Painter
Apulian Red-Figure Bell Krater Fragment by Iliupersis Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14269419/apulian-red-figure-bell-krater-fragment-iliupersis-painterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The lover of Hamnaz, who has been hanged from the gallows, bites off her nose when she kisses him, from a Tuti-nama (Tales…
The lover of Hamnaz, who has been hanged from the gallows, bites off her nose when she kisses him, from a Tuti-nama (Tales…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681353/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378691/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Habbaza’s sister, who is sent to console her, discovers the disguised Arab in her place, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a…
Habbaza’s sister, who is sent to console her, discovers the disguised Arab in her place, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer review poster template, editable text & design
Customer review poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11381925/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720783/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license