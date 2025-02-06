Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewovenvintage indian paintingasian woman portrait paintingindian womanborderfacepersonartOval portrait of a woman in a Chaghtai hatOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1000 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5920 x 7101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holi blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView licenseToda Mongke and His Mongol Horde, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan) by Tulsi and Madhavahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932610/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseProtesting woman holding environment sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524911/protesting-woman-holding-environment-sign-editable-mockupView licenseToda Mongke and His Mongol Horde by Tulsi and Madhava. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275746/image-dog-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTiraz Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8332984/tiraz-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBlack paper sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13718856/black-paper-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseEmperor's gold satin brocade audience robe with broad design representing the Universe; nine five-clawed dragons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462584/image-dragons-gold-designFree Image from public domain licenseHoli celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118248/holi-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseCopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239563/copeFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997264/south-asian-studentView licensePrincess and attendant in trompe l’oeil window by Aqil Khanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676113/princess-and-attendant-trompe-loeil-window-aqil-khanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseThe Brine Maiden Matsukaze by Nishimura Shigenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241513/the-brine-maiden-matsukazeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116371/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView licenseGunakali Raginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675167/gunakali-raginiFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557119/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe dervish brings the King of Kings before the king of Bahilistan, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Seventh Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682167/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseFertility Worship of Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723705/fertility-worship-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSiege of Baghdad, folio from an illuminated manuscript of the History of Genghis Khan (1596) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728769/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseNoise Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685744/noise-effectView licenseCloth of Gold: Displayed Falconshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713016/cloth-gold-displayed-falconsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Holi blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117863/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView licenseShell engraved with winged female deity, sphinxes, and lotus plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434376/shell-engraved-with-winged-female-deity-sphinxes-and-lotus-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseOrnaments for a Woman's Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194372/ornaments-for-womans-hatFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRoundel with Central Asian-style "Candelabra Tree"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347607/roundel-with-central-asian-style-candelabra-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670386/portrait-woman-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseApulian Red-Figure Bell Krater Fragment by Iliupersis Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14269419/apulian-red-figure-bell-krater-fragment-iliupersis-painterFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseThe lover of Hamnaz, who has been hanged from the gallows, bites off her nose when she kisses him, from a Tuti-nama (Tales…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681353/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378691/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHabbaza’s sister, who is sent to console her, discovers the disguised Arab in her place, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11381925/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTimur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720783/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license