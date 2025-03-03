rawpixel
Portrait of My Daughter Alice by William Merritt Chase
female portrait paintingvintage weddingpublic domainwomanwilliam merritt chasealicepersonart
Refreshing water poster template
Portrait of Dora Wheeler by William Merritt Chase
Refreshing water Facebook story template
Sketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (A) (Christopher Columbus before the Council of Salamanca) by…
Refreshing water Instagram post template
The Jester by William Merritt Chase
Natural trail Instagram post template
Portrait by William Merritt Chase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Refreshing water blog banner template
The Old Road to the Sea by William Merritt Chase
National park Instagram post template, editable text
[Portrait of Alice Dieudonne Chase]
Park clean up Instagram post template, editable text
Marine by William Merritt Chase
Craft ideas poster template, editable text and design
Gray Day on the Bay by William Merritt Chase
Craft ideas Facebook story template, editable design
Portrait of Artist's Daughter by William Merritt Chase
Craft ideas blog banner template, editable text
Mary Ward Betts by Henry Inman
Craft ideas Facebook post template, editable design
Elizabeth Beltzhoover Mason by Gilbert Stuart
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl in White by William Merritt Chase
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady in Black by William Merritt Chase
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Roland by William Merritt Chase
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
For the Little One by William Merritt Chase
Violence against women Instagram post template, editable text
Mary Fairlie Cooper by William Dunlap
Chase your dreams mobile wallpaper template
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Alice by William Merritt Chase
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Peaceable Kingdom by Edward Hicks
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fish by William Merritt Chase
