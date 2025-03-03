Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewomangoldwilliam merritt chasefurniture paintingpublic domain painting vintagenew yorkfemalepublic domain womanPortrait of Dora Wheeler by William Merritt ChaseOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1149 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 4786 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCraft ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723440/craft-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady in Black by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926350/lady-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230851/refreshing-water-poster-templateView licenseCarmencita by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819738/carmencitaFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723446/craft-ideas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMrs. Chase in Prospect Park by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942897/mrs-chase-prospect-parkFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010652/craft-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEdward Guthrie Kennedy by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886500/edward-guthrie-kennedyFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723430/craft-ideas-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFish by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870646/fishFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230928/refreshing-water-facebook-story-templateView licenseFor the Little One by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084517/for-the-little-one-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872409/refreshing-water-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of My Daughter Alice by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637258/portrait-daughter-alice-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866044/natural-trail-instagram-post-templateView licenseDéjeuner by May Wilson Prestonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265772/dejeuner-may-wilson-prestonFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230771/refreshing-water-blog-banner-templateView licenseHanging Key Cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977995/hanging-key-cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseNational park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723392/national-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Old Road to the Sea by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661398/the-old-road-the-sea-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licensePark clean up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9511004/park-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape – Fruit and Flowers published and printed by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084739/landscape-fruit-and-flowers-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (A) (Christopher Columbus before the Council of Salamanca) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeventeenth Century Lady by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886158/seventeenth-century-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseShinnecock Hills, William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849008/shinnecock-hillsFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060632/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Studio (ca. 1892-1893) by William Merritt Chase.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2604119/the-studio-ca-1892-1893-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057633/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndrew Varick Stouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994187/andrew-varick-stoutFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Seaside by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084415/the-seaside-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Portrait of Alice Dieudonne Chase]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850655/portrait-alice-dieudonne-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePablo de Sarasate: Portrait of a Violinist by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933010/image-background-face-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseChase your dreams mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763012/chase-your-dreams-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTrumpet-vine textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953794/trumpet-vine-textileFree Image from public domain license