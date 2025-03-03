Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan artfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationWomen Making Clothing by Utagawa ToyokuniOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 638 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7544 x 4014 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen Making Clothing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639609/women-making-clothing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen Making Clothing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639344/women-making-clothing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen Making Clothing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639699/women-making-clothing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseExamination for Writing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661546/examination-for-writing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627239/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan Standing on a Veranda by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678013/courtesan-standing-veranda-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661601/the-courtesan-chozan-the-chojiya-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Katakoshigi (?) of Maruebiya with her Kamuro Ageha and Midori by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661565/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMiura mekake Wakakusa (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKiyomizu Seigen (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsutaya Kichizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142476/kiyomizu-seigen-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-tsutaya-kichizoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNakamura Shikan II or III as Takenouchi no Sukune (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157539/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEdo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIwai Kiyotaro (Edoya) as Okaru (from the series Pictures of Actors Onstage) by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142250/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseExperience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseOdawara Station: Minamoto Yoritomo Visits the Daughter of Ito Nyudo (from the series Fifty-three Paired Illustrations for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706446/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Strange Occurence of Ukiyo Matahei and his Famous Paintings by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627265/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license