Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageedo periodfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationThe Eighth Month (from the series Fashionable Presentations of the Twelve Months) by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5328 x 7507 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Fourth Month (from the series Fashionable Monthly Visits to Temples in the Four Seasons) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631189/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Women (from the series A Brief Collection of Japanese Beauties) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678422/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman of the Yoshiwara and Attendants (from the series Brocades of the East in Fashion) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSawamura Sojuro III and Arashi Murajiro as Kusunoki Masatsura and Koto no Naishi by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696127/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640413/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan Holding a Dog (from the series Popular Presentations) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665208/image-dog-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBinzasara, A Dance with Clappers (From the series Entertainments at the Height of the Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651958/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Fifth Month (Satsuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Seasons (Furyu juni kiko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055219/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGoing to the Kabuki Theater in the Hour of the Hare (From the Series The Twelve Hours with Daily Events) by Kitagawa Hidemarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667063/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseEntertainment on a Balcony by the Water at Nakasu, from the series, A Collection of Beautiful Modern Women of the Pleasure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe First Month (Mutsuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Seasons (Furyu juni kiko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011522/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseThe Ninth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020635/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670650/image-leaves-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseWoman Dropping a Lantern by a Porch by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678001/woman-dropping-lantern-porch-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949322/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNakamura Tomijuro and Nakamura Shichisaburo II as the Lovers Agemaki and Sukeroku by Torii Kiyonobu IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461382/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Tying Her Hair (from the series Famous Restaurants of the Present Day) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662963/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440536/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro IV as a Townsman Standing Beside a Water Barrel by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651915/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440621/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAnekawa Daisuke as Ayame-no-mae by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706448/anekawa-daisuke-ayame-no-mae-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445712/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBando Hikosaburo II as Sanada no Yoichi by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640463/bando-hikosaburo-sanada-yoichi-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441131/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen Watching a Girl Dance on Shells (From the series Fashionable Presentations of Three Horses) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706541/image-horses-face-personFree Image from public domain license