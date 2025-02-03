Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemount fujivintagedrawingpersonartjapanese artpublic domainillustrationProcession at the Foot of Mount Fuji by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 629 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7487 x 3923 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter Scene from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631196/winter-scene-from-the-romance-the-three-kingdoms-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's editable Mount Fuji From Mizukubo. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa UtamaroJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa UtamaroCourtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamaro No Title by Kitagawa UtamaroPicture of Minamoto no Yoritomo's Hunt on the Slopes of Mount Fuji by Utagawa YoshifujiScene Adapted from the play The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura) by Kitagawa UtamaroEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designWomen Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa UtamaroDaimyo and his Retinue Crossing a Stream in Plain Near Fuji by Kitagawa UtamaroJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.A View of Mount Fuji and Travellers by a Bridge by Katsushika HokusaiCourtesans Imitating a Court Procession by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)Hokusai's moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.Chushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya KiyoemonCourtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa UtamaroHokusai's moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.Elegant Pleasures of the Four Seasons by Kitagawa UtamaroThe Fuji River in the Snow by Utagawa HiroshigeJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.Narihira's Journey to the East by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)The Courtesans Karagoto and Nishikido of Chojiya by Kitagawa Utamaro IIChinese Embroidery (from the series Instructive Patterns for Women's Handicraft) by Kitagawa Utamaro IIBunraku Puppetry from the series Competition of Precious Children Proud of their Arts, Among Seven Scrolls by Kitagawa Utamaro