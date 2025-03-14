rawpixel
The Hour of the Snake (from the series A Clock for Young Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bunraku Puppetry from the series Competition of Precious Children Proud of their Arts, Among Seven Scrolls by Kitagawa…
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
A Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu) by…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese Embroidery (from the series Instructive Patterns for Women's Handicraft) by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Winter Scene from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Kitagawa Utamaro
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bust of Woman with Loose Hair Holding Fan by Kitagawa Utamaro
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Fond of Noise from the series Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today’s World by Kitagawa Utamaro
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Fond of Things from the series Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today's World by Kitagawa Utamaro
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nakatsu, from the series Fifty-three Stations in the Life of a Beauty by Kitagawa Utamaro
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
The Courtesan Hana-ogi of Ogiya as the Sennin Tekkai (from the series Eight Immortals of Sensuality) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Musashi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oshichi and Kichisaburo (from the series Music on the Theme of Constancy in Love) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Yamashiro Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chushingura: Act VI of The Storehouse of Loyalty by Kitagawa Utamaro
