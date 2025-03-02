Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyoe printjapanese bridgesjapanesejapanese scenemoon seavintage monkeyaccessoryalsoThe Monkey Bridge by Katsushika Taito IIOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1094 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5606 x 6147 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseKatsushika Hokusai's Tenman Bridge at Settsu Provincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830176/katsushika-hokusais-tenman-bridge-settsu-provinceFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Brocade Bridge in Suo Province (from the series Curious Views of Famous Bridges in the Provinces) by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646024/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955712/aesthetic-japanese-seafood-background-ocean-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnder the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa (Fukagawa Mannenbashi shita), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639428/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7768110/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseAn Ancient Picture of the Boat Bridge at Sano in Kozuke Province from the series Curious Views of Famous Bridges in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661550/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440867/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Kyōka Poethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883816/portrait-kyoka-poetFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308635/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseYahagi Bridge at Okazaki (Station 39), From the series Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631359/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725482/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseSudden Shower over Shin-Ohashi Bridge and Atake, from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640479/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Ryogoku Bridge in the Eastern Capitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491894/view-ryogoku-bridge-the-eastern-capitalFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Arched Bridge at Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Kameido Tenjin Taikobashi), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639455/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721994/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseFukui Bridge in Echizen Province (Echizen Fukui no hashi), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639454/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8454551/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612844/image-samurai-young-portrait-human-problemFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308610/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseChushingura Act III by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183777/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955533/aesthetic-japanese-seafood-background-ocean-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Strange Occurrence of Ukiyo Matahei and his Famous Paintings by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627405/image-art-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese crane remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722711/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-crane-remix-editable-designView licenseBanana Garden at Nakashima (Nakashima shōen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639450/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese seafood framed background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308651/vintage-japanese-seafood-framed-background-editable-designView licenseChinese Official Pausing on a Bridge to View the Snow (from the series A True Mirror of Chinese and Japanese Verse) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627249/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese crane remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8460981/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-crane-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Asakusa River, Kinryūzan Temple, and Azuma Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931566/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese seafood framed background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308659/vintage-japanese-seafood-framed-background-editable-designView licenseBamboo Hedge at Kumemura (Kumemura chikuri), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639530/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSword Dancer, attributed to Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240953/sword-dancerFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDrawing the First Water of the New Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328699/drawing-the-first-water-the-new-yearFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePerspective Print (Uki-e) of the Theaters in Sakaichō and Fukiyachō on Opening Night by Utagawa Toyoharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099777/image-utagawa-school-kabuki-horizontalFree Image from public domain license