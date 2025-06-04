rawpixel
Bust of Christ by Andrea del Verrocchio
christfacepersonartvintagemarblepublic domainillustration
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
A Lady (1475/1485) by Italian 15th Century and Andrea del Verrocchio
Faith quote poster template
Lorenzo de' Medici (possibly 1513/1520) by Florentine 16th Century, Andrea del Verrocchio and Orsino Benintendi
Religion quote poster template
Madonna and Child, workshop of Andrea del Verrocchio
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Virgin and Child
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Standing boy
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Angel (one of a pair)
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Sketches of Figures of the Virgin Kneeling, Saint Peter Standing, Seated Allegorical Figures of Faith and Charity, and Child…
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Head of a Young Woman
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of a Young Woman
Youth bible school Instagram post template
The Descent into Limbo
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
The Crucifixion by Andrea di Cione (Orcagna)
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
youth with a halo (Jesus) with long curly blonde hair wearing draping blue garments seated on a raised chair in URQ; male…
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
Shawl
Trust in Jesus poster template
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
The Nativity, workshop of Botticelli
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Processional Cross
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
The Vision of Saint William of Aquitaine
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sleeping Hercules
Bible study poster template
Shawl
