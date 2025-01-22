Market Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.
Since 1997, Urban Roots has provided paid internships to youth on the East Side of Saint Paul. Youth interns develop leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills through their Market Garden, Conservation, and Cook Fresh Programs. Each year, 75 youth interns, ages 14-24, participate in their progressive, tiered programming, connecting to one another and to the world around them.
Urban Roots promote entrepreneurship by teaching youth interns to manage gardens and crops for distribution to community supported agriculture (CSA) shares, Farmers Market, Roots for the Home Team, hunger relief efforts, youth families, restaurants and small-batch food preservation for seasonal sales. Program participants are also involved in creating sales and marketing materials for the Farmer’s Market and other retail outlets. (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)
