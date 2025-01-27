Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetractor fieldgrassplantfoxnaturepublic domainfield cornunited statesSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted about 200 of them in cover crops prior to the 2022 planting season. (NRCS photos by Brandon O’Connor)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647302/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture flyer template, watercolor wheat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428238/imageView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647304/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647760/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493251/tractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647759/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945284/tractor-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647453/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945304/tractor-for-rent-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647757/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578200/tractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647435/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture & farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498162/agriculture-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652570/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457410/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652589/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521213/farming-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652802/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098834/tractor-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652587/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817220/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652811/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture & farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498163/agriculture-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStand of cereal rye.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647327/stand-cereal-ryeFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824343/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652808/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778377/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652584/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945260/tractor-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652585/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522223/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652580/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseModern agriculture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500838/modern-agriculture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652813/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license3D woman playing acoustic guitar with pet dog editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394217/woman-playing-acoustic-guitar-with-pet-dog-editable-remixView licensePlanting field corn into a stand of cover crop.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647309/planting-field-corn-into-stand-cover-cropFree Image from public domain licenseFarming technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945293/farming-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScully farm cover crop seedingCover crops are aerially seeded over corn at Scully Family Farms in Spencer, Indiana Sept. 29…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654757/photo-image-plant-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license