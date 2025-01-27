USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Personnel Train During MERCEX 22-1.
211111-N-DA693-1003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Zander, a cardiothoracic surgeon assigned to the embarked Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), demonstrates central catheter line insertion during Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 22-1 Nov. 11. MERCEX 22-1 is a three-week-long pierside and underway training evolution that highlights integration, training and camaraderie between MSC civilian mariners and MTF Sailors. USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg)
Original public domain image from Flickr