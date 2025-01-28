Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagestressfapadvocacycommunity centertherapeutic activitiesstudent artcommunity10th mountain divisionFAP Paint_06Fort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative arts during the Family Advocacy Program’s “Paint More, Stress Less” workshop May 25 at the Main Post Chapel. Fort Drum FAP staff designed the program to help community members learn about stress management in a fun and interactive way. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1020 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4366 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467463/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative arts during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647381/photo-image-hand-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885730/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative arts during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647375/photo-image-hand-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCause of headache in students editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13394645/cause-headache-students-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFAP PaintFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652530/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885679/movie-night-editable-flyer-templateView licenseFAP PaintFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652538/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885865/movie-night-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseFAP Paint_11Fort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652534/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885935/movie-night-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseFAP PaintFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652529/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudent movie night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9506969/student-movie-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseFAP PaintFort Drum family members concentrate on their painting, while experiencing the therapeutic benefits of creative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652531/image-people-arts-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813229/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLake Effect Storm, thick snow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995658/lake-effect-storm-thick-snowFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828482/movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRWB 5KThree cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members starting the holiday weekend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652374/image-person-blue-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828497/movie-night-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseBOSS Invades Atkins_06Members of the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers teamed with the Atkins Functional…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654142/image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807462/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2022 November Lake Effect StormAs foot after foot of snow fell – a total of 54 inches by the time the storm lifted – Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071344/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensefestival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379813/festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2022 November Lake Effect Storm_11As foot after foot of snow fell – a total of 54 inches by the time the storm lifted – Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071310/photo-image-plant-sky-roadsFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828458/movie-night-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license2022 November Lake Effect Storm_22As foot after foot of snow fell – a total of 54 inches by the time the storm lifted – Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072577/photo-image-person-sky-treeFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924906/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFD Culinary at CiTi_28Members of the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team shared their skills and experience with competition-style…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647539/photo-image-face-arts-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962099/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2022 Fall Foliage_tree assortment 6Look up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range of fall…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654864/photo-image-plant-grass-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199775/university-student-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license2022 Fall Foliage_trailLook up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range of fall foliage.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654670/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199777/university-student-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseFD Culinary at CiTi_13Members of the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team shared their skills and experience with competition-style…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654447/photo-image-arts-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience community poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560938/science-community-poster-templateView license2022 Fall Foliage_leaves 3Look up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range of fall foliage.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654660/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199682/university-student-blog-banner-template-editableView license2022 November Lake Effect StormAs foot after foot of snow fell – a total of 54 inches by the time the storm lifted – Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071345/photo-image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity student Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539367/university-student-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFD Culinary at CiTi_29Members of the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team shared their skills and experience with competition-style…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654450/photo-image-person-arts-mountainFree Image from public domain license