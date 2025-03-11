Animal travel enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, TX, on July 26, 2022.
For more information about the USDA Animal Care Inspections, please go to aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalwelfare/usda-animal-care-overview. The San Antonio Zoo is operated by the San Antonio Zoological Society, and is a non-profit organization committed to securing a future for wildlife. The zoo’s mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live. The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors annually and is open year-round. San Antonio Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America, and Humane Certified by American Humane.
In November 1929, the zoo opened two of the first cage-less exhibits offering visitors unprecedented views of animals.
The facility sits on more than 50 acres. The zoo is home to more than 750 species, some of which are endangered or extinct in the wild.
