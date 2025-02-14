rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mercy Sailors Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots 220506-N-NC885-1011Pacific Ocean (May 6, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…
Save
Edit Image
hospitalpeopleoceanpublic domainclothingmaskneedleship
Beauty collage element remix sticker, editable plastic surgery
Beauty collage element remix sticker, editable plastic surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039565/beauty-collage-element-remix-sticker-editable-plastic-surgeryView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648010/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Plastic surgery iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306711/plastic-surgery-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
USNS Mercy Conducts Night Flight Operations 220511-N-NC885-4069PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) ¬¬– A CH-47 Chinook helicopter…
USNS Mercy Conducts Night Flight Operations 220511-N-NC885-4069PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) ¬¬– A CH-47 Chinook helicopter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652765/photo-image-light-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
Plastic surgery, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910165/plastic-surgery-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView license
USNS Mercy Mans the Rails in Pearl Harbor220512-N-NC885-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the…
USNS Mercy Mans the Rails in Pearl Harbor220512-N-NC885-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652995/photo-image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel with us poster template, editable text and design
Travel with us poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566040/travel-with-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647736/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
USNS Mercy Sailors Participate in Mass Casualty Drill 220825-N-NC885-1045PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors…
USNS Mercy Sailors Participate in Mass Casualty Drill 220825-N-NC885-1045PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648164/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USNS Mercy Departs for Pacific Partnership 2022.SAN DIEGO (May 3rd, 2022) Sailors man the rails aboard the Military Sealift…
USNS Mercy Departs for Pacific Partnership 2022.SAN DIEGO (May 3rd, 2022) Sailors man the rails aboard the Military Sealift…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652794/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Summer adventure poster template, editable text and design
Summer adventure poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564044/summer-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Provides Physical Therapy Assistance at Balau General Hospital. 220718-N-NC885-1022KOROR, Palau…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Provides Physical Therapy Assistance at Balau General Hospital. 220718-N-NC885-1022KOROR, Palau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647707/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652598/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day poster template, editable text and design
National nurses day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951001/national-nurses-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648056/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse Instagram post template, editable text
Medical nurse Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792151/medical-nurse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Provide Pediatric Medical Care 220715-N-NC885-1014KOROR, Palau (July 15, 2022) –…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Provide Pediatric Medical Care 220715-N-NC885-1014KOROR, Palau (July 15, 2022) –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647717/photo-image-beach-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648007/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Provide Services at the Belau National Hospital 220719-N-NC885-1002KOROR, Palau…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Provide Services at the Belau National Hospital 220719-N-NC885-1002KOROR, Palau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652460/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904943/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647887/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188582/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Personnel Conduct Radiology Training with Solomon Islands Medical Professionals Aboard Mercy 220831…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Personnel Conduct Radiology Training with Solomon Islands Medical Professionals Aboard Mercy 220831…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654844/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World blood donor day Instagram post template
World blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735460/world-blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Mercy Conducts CPR Training 220509-N-XB470-1011PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors conduct CPR training aboard…
Mercy Conducts CPR Training 220509-N-XB470-1011PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors conduct CPR training aboard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652771/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health center poster template, customizable design
Health center poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072389/health-center-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647860/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Summer adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Summer adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682858/summer-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648372/photo-image-person-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer adventure Instagram story template, editable text
Summer adventure Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682727/summer-adventure-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sailors prepare blood samples for surgeries aboard USNS Mercy 220829-N-HI500-1003HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Aug. 29, 2022) –…
Sailors prepare blood samples for surgeries aboard USNS Mercy 220829-N-HI500-1003HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Aug. 29, 2022) –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647837/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health center Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Health center Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072404/health-center-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1224VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1224VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648014/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
Health center flyer template, editable text & design
Health center flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072372/health-center-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648011/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license