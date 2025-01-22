Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemariagreenhousetomato trellispersonnaturepublic domaintomatoesnyBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson, New York. 