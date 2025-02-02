Hog doctor tree, or boar tree, and the birch tree
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s): Gucht, Michael van der, 1660-1725, engraver
Contributor(s): Sloane, Hans, Sir, 1660-1753
Publication: London : Printed by B. M. for the author, 1707-1725
Language(s): English
Format: Still image
Genre(s):
Pictorial Works Abstract: Illustration of the braches, leaves, and nuts of the two types of trees.
Related Title(s): Is part of: A voyage to the islands Madera, Barbados, Nieves, S. Christophers and Jamaica...;
See related catalog record: WZ 260 S634v 1707
Extent: 1 print : 35 x 46 cm.
Technique: engraving, black and white
NLM Unique ID: 101456817
NLM Image ID: C03164
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101456817
Original public domain image from Flickr