rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington stands the garden in the Bronx in New York City , which is more than a…
Save
Edit Image
homelesscommunity gardencommunitykaren washingtonurban gardengardenurban gardeningfood
Homeless shelter volunteering Facebook post template
Homeless shelter volunteering Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748253/homeless-shelter-volunteering-facebook-post-templateView license
The Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington speaks at her mural dedication in the Bronx in New York City is more than…
The Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington speaks at her mural dedication in the Bronx in New York City is more than…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652668/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
End homelessness Instagram post template, editable text
End homelessness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998420/end-homelessness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington at her mural dedication in the Bronx in New York City is more than a…
The Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington at her mural dedication in the Bronx in New York City is more than a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652361/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas shelter, editable blog banner template
Christmas shelter, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521894/christmas-shelter-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
Gudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a…
Gudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647437/photo-image-plant-person-womenFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934008/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a…
Gudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647744/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934009/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vegetable patch, farmer planting.
Vegetable patch, farmer planting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647614/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934010/homeless-shelter-volunteering-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chicken, organic farm.
Chicken, organic farm.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647442/chicken-organic-farmFree Image from public domain license
End homelessness Instagram post template
End homelessness Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486846/end-homelessness-instagram-post-templateView license
Tomatoes, vegetable garden.
Tomatoes, vegetable garden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647617/tomatoes-vegetable-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486890/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-post-templateView license
Chicken coop, organic farm.
Chicken coop, organic farm.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647749/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain license
End homelessness Instagram post template, editable text
End homelessness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956188/end-homelessness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chicken coop, organic farm.
Chicken coop, organic farm.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647748/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering poster template, editable text and design
Homeless shelter volunteering poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981447/homeless-shelter-volunteering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chicken coop, organic farm.
Chicken coop, organic farm.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647752/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain license
Christmas shelter Facebook post template
Christmas shelter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985602/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView license
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood, which is considered…
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood, which is considered…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652366/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas shelter Facebook post template
Christmas shelter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874315/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView license
A member of the Taqwa Community Farm works on his section of a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the…
A member of the Taqwa Community Farm works on his section of a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652674/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering poster template, editable text and design
Homeless shelter volunteering poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047568/homeless-shelter-volunteering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New…
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652359/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering
Homeless shelter volunteering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11577088/homeless-shelter-volunteeringView license
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New…
Taqwa Community Farm is a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652376/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981445/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…
Taqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647618/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652557/homeless-shelter-volunteering-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Taqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…
Taqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652350/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047524/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Young chicken in coop.
Young chicken in coop.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647037/young-chicken-coopFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981451/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Nichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a…
Nichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647282/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11576141/homeless-shelter-volunteering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farmer planting seed.
Farmer planting seed.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646996/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain license
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
Homeless shelter volunteering blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047583/homeless-shelter-volunteering-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nichki Carangelo (2nd left) and Laszlo Lazar (3rd left) operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New…
Nichki Carangelo (2nd left) and Laszlo Lazar (3rd left) operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652683/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license