Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagehomelesscommunity gardencommunitykaren washingtonurban gardengardenurban gardeningfoodThe Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington stands the garden in the Bronx in New York City , which is more than a natural refuge; it is a focus of community activity and cultural exchange. Members of the garden have organized voter registration drives, census outreach programs, workshops on agriculture and soil testing, as well as food drives for the homeless. 