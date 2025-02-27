Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepoliticianbidenpoliticspresident kennedypublic domain bidenpublicpersonartsPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the 44th Honorees, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4320 x 2880 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652442/image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654268/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539672/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron of France and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993928/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFrence election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView licenseThe Presidential flag flies on the hood of the Presidential limousine as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652388/image-logo-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBelgium election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486728/belgium-election-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAustralian election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486993/australian-election-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral election day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922955/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in New York.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653327/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBrazil election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486740/brazil-election-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539694/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComposer Tonia Leon looks on as President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees, Sunday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072962/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseFirst Lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day, Monday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652311/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseElection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116946/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the memorial service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652996/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican economy, global trading collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898055/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain licenseNo vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894217/vote-ballot-election-voting-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072951/photo-image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseThe Swiss Guard line up for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s arrival at the Vatican, Friday, October 29.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648032/photo-image-public-domain-house-lineFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a Christmas Tree dedicated to Dr. Biden, Friday, December 24, 2021, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652438/image-face-christmas-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMalaysia election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487037/malaysia-election-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994025/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseIndonesia election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487017/indonesia-election-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and the U.S. delegation attend a state dinner hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Saturday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652312/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseNo vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953283/vote-ballot-election-voting-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license