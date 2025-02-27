rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vital signs of a patient’s heart rate and rhythm are displayed during a mass casualty drill on June 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine…
Save
Edit Image
heart monitorvital signsheart monitor hospitalvital sign monitorhealthcarehospital signspatient monitorsheart rate monitor
Hospital records 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
Hospital records 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634581/hospital-records-sticker-editable-graphic-remix-elementView license
Cardiologists assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) perform a catheterization procedure using a C-arm X-ray…
Cardiologists assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) perform a catheterization procedure using a C-arm X-ray…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393876/free-photo-image-covid-19-medicine-technologist-health-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Hospital records 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Hospital records 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636408/hospital-records-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
Hospital room with medical equipment.
Hospital room with medical equipment.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297121/hospital-room-with-medical-equipmentView license
Healthcare records background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Healthcare records background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628476/healthcare-records-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
Blood pressure, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.
Blood pressure, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041854/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital records 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Hospital records 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688000/hospital-records-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
Blood pressure, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.
Blood pressure, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041975/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital records background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Hospital records background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687999/hospital-records-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
Hobby horse X-ray device for use with children
Hobby horse X-ray device for use with children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349501/hobby-horse-x-ray-device-for-use-with-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Telemedicine Instagram post template, editable text
Telemedicine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945060/telemedicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sailor Checks Patient’s Vitals 200414-N-LW757-1024 LOS ANGELES (April 14, 2020) Lt. Kristen Van Meter, from Bangor, Maine…
Sailor Checks Patient’s Vitals 200414-N-LW757-1024 LOS ANGELES (April 14, 2020) Lt. Kristen Van Meter, from Bangor, Maine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393832/free-photo-image-california-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Telemedicine Instagram post template, editable text
Telemedicine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947863/telemedicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of an operating room procedure, 1942
View of an operating room procedure, 1942
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350021/view-operating-room-procedure-1942Free Image from public domain license
Medical information 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
Medical information 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634593/medical-information-sticker-editable-graphic-remix-elementView license
A PHS physician using the telephone in the duty station of a hospital ward
A PHS physician using the telephone in the duty station of a hospital ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510643/phs-physician-using-the-telephone-the-duty-station-hospital-wardFree Image from public domain license
Online healthcare background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Online healthcare background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628482/online-healthcare-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam: Nurse taking patient's pulse and temperature
U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam: Nurse taking patient's pulse and temperature
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473340/us-naval-hospital-guam-nurse-taking-patients-pulse-and-temperatureFree Image from public domain license
Online healthcare 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Online healthcare 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688030/online-healthcare-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
Humana Hospital, Louisville, Ky by Bernard Gotfryd
Humana Hospital, Louisville, Ky by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302036/humana-hospital-louisvilleFree Image from public domain license
Online healthcare, green background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Online healthcare, green background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688024/online-healthcare-green-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Team assist with operations at Providence St. Patrick Hospital 211130-A-PE084-002MISSOULA, Mont.…
U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Team assist with operations at Providence St. Patrick Hospital 211130-A-PE084-002MISSOULA, Mont.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654219/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Online healthcare app 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
Online healthcare app 3D sticker, editable graphic remix element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634560/online-healthcare-app-sticker-editable-graphic-remix-elementView license
Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr
Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031088/photo-image-background-person-babyFree Image from public domain license
Online healthcare 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Online healthcare 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636424/online-healthcare-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
NMCSD’s ICU Conducts Code Blue Training.
NMCSD’s ICU Conducts Code Blue Training.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394014/free-photo-image-california-cc0-clinicFree Image from public domain license
Online pharmacy background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Online pharmacy background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687972/online-pharmacy-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
Transportation of wounded on a wheeled stretcher in front of an X-ray building
Transportation of wounded on a wheeled stretcher in front of an X-ray building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350039/transportation-wounded-wheeled-stretcher-front-x-ray-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Heart rate 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Heart rate 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687973/heart-rate-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
Army and Navy General Hospital, Hot Springs, Arkansas: Patient receiving whirlpool therapy for arthritis
Army and Navy General Hospital, Hot Springs, Arkansas: Patient receiving whirlpool therapy for arthritis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466084/photo-image-hand-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620862/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of ward
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334699/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical app 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
Medical app 3d graphic remix, customizable background & elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636375/medical-app-graphic-remix-customizable-background-elementsView license
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473081/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain license
Heart rate background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
Heart rate background, customizable 3D graphic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628466/heart-rate-background-customizable-graphic-remix-designView license
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473082/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain license
Hospital records, green iPhone wallpaper, editable 3D graphics & background
Hospital records, green iPhone wallpaper, editable 3D graphics & background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636410/hospital-records-green-iphone-wallpaper-editable-graphics-backgroundView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, San Diego, CA: X-ray Department
U.S. Naval Hospital, San Diego, CA: X-ray Department
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473308/us-naval-hospital-san-diego-ca-x-ray-departmentFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare records iPhone wallpaper, editable 3D graphics & background
Healthcare records iPhone wallpaper, editable 3D graphics & background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688001/healthcare-records-iphone-wallpaper-editable-graphics-backgroundView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 6, Paris, France: Interior of a ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 6, Paris, France: Interior of a ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333445/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license