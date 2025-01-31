Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagevegetable farmingmontessoriwallpaperdesktop wallpaperleafplantpublic domainfoodUSDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and other leadership join Ronnie Webb of the Green Scheme to conduct a garden planting and discuss heathy eating with children from the Lee Montessori East End in S.E. 