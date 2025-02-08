Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)5SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war iiamerican flagworld war twowarbattlewar helmetvintage medicineiwo jima09-8254-4First flag raising atop Mount Suribachi, 02/23/1945. Sergeant Hansen (without helmet), Sergeant Thomas (seated by flagpole), Corporal Lindberg (standing at right) and Private 1st Class Michaels (on guard with carbine). Out of the 40 man platoon that made the climb up Suribachi and raised the 1st American flag on captured Japanese territory, 36 were killed or wounded in the subsequent fighting on Iwo Jima. Hospital Corpsman John Bradley participated in this. See en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bradley_(United_States_Navy) for an explanation of the two flag raisings.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4741 x 5861 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHistoric soldiers raising flaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19135533/historic-soldiers-raising-flagView licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistoric soldiers raising flaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18300936/historic-soldiers-raising-flagView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRender Respectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577832/free-photo-image-african-americanFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641172/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRifle Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581758/free-photo-image-70yearsiwo-apparel-captainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license7th war loan. Now--all together / C.C. Beall from Associated Press photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722339/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorld War II, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790346/world-war-ii-vintage-photography-template-designView licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseRaising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718054/raising-the-flag-iwo-jima-joe-rosenthalFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaga of the North Carolina: Pictorial record of life aboard the battleship USS North Carolina, known familiarly in the Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648304/photo-image-face-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseNaval Hospital Canacao, Philippine Islands, 1941. Miss Still, Miss Todd. [Nurse Corps][Dorothy Still; Edwina Todd on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648303/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaval Hospital Canacao, Philippine Islands, 1941. Dooley. [uninjured Hospital Corpsman? Sitting in a wheelchair]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652385/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseThe USS Nevada - Veteran of 2 Wars and Many Battles. The USS Nevada, built by the Fore River Ship yard, Boston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647299/photo-image-dog-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreen Well. ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clayton Wulf, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400336/free-image-24th-meu-amphibious-squadron-apparelFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640123/d-day-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseMarine Corps Birthday Runhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581896/free-photo-image-236-apparel-armoredFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765678/photo-image-vintage-women-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSS Carter Hall and USS San Antonio Conduct VBSS Drill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400119/free-photo-image-24th-meu-adventure-amphibious-squadronFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePetty Officer Third Class Michael Soto, the corpsman for Bridge Platoon, Alpha Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400453/free-image-mlg-1st-marine-logistics-group-9th-engineer-support-battalionFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license13-0068-001 Mercy AH-8USS Mercy (AH-8). Underway in San Pedro Bay, California, 15 August 1944. [hospital ship; World War…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648368/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseA casualty being treated by a doctor and two aidmen in a division surgery tent, December 14, 1951https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349351/photo-image-hand-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSweepin' Lance Cplhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581780/free-photo-image-24th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-combat-cameraFree Image from public domain license