Yuki Wilderness
The ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir, and incense cedar. The region also hosts seven species of oak, an unusually high number for any one place to have. Populations of many rare plants have been identified in the area, including serpentine species. The region's Sargent cypress grove is the largest known in the world for this unusual species. Wildflower displays are truly spectacular.
Several rare animals also live in the Yuki Wilderness, including marten, goshawk, northern spotted owl, and prairie falcon. Elk, Thatcher and Deep Hole creeks and the Wild and Scenic Middle Fork Eel River host populations of chinook salmon and steelhead trout. The Middle Fork Eel supports between one-third and one-half of California's entire remaining summer-run steelhead trout population. Elk Creek, a tributary to the Eel Wild and Scenic River, was protected in 2019 by a 3000 acre donation of lands from the Trust for Public Lands. The now-wilderness lands along the stream offer important opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, backpacking, angling, camping, swimming, wildlife viewing and a multitude of other experiences. The large meadow known as Sportsman Glade is also a popular camping destination.
Photo by Jesse Pluim, BLM
Original public domain image from Flickr