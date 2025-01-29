Archers at Swasey Recreation Area
Over 30 miles of dirt single-track wind through the hills between Swasey Drive and Muletown Road. This area offers several trails of varying character and difficulty for cyclists and hikers, from purpose built flow trails to long climbing x-country trails. Some trails follow historic mining ditches while others climb steadily to Mule Mountain Pass before connecting to Whiskeytown NRA. Outstanding views of the surrounding area are abundant on the Mule Ridge trail.
A popular and moderately challenging mountain biking loop is to start at the Wintu Trailhead and make a counterclockwise loop by heading out on the Wintu Trail, climbing up the Escalator, riding around Mule Mountain, take a climb to Mule Mountain Summit, then return to the parking lot via Snail Trail and the Mule Mountain Trail. Another fun loop is to start at the Oak Knoll Trailhead, ride up the Mule Ridge Trail, down Cosmos Way, and back to the trailhead via the Princess Ditch Trail. For mountain bikers, be sure to check out the Enitcer trail, a purpose built jump line. At the bottom, climb back to the top via the Owen's Run trail and take another lap.
Photo by Jesse Pluim, BLM
Original public domain image from Flickr