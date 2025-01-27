Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecommunity gardenhomelesscommunityurban gardenflower organsherbalwoman gardening usdaurban gardeningGudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a natural refuge; it is a focus of community activity and cultural exchange. Members of the garden have organized voter registration drives, census outreach programs, workshops on agriculture and soil testing, as well as food drives for the homeless. 