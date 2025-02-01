Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecharity donationcharitypublic domainfoodfamilyboxbankcardboardUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental Administration staff participate in a Feds Feed Families Volunteer Day at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC on Monday, September 19, 2022. The group worked a three-hour shift at the regional food bank and contributed towards packing 900 boxes of food to feed families in need. Each box the group packed will feed a family of four for three days. USDA photo by Tom Witham..Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFood drive poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986306/food-drive-poster-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646928/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949732/food-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647123/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650367/food-drive-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647125/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065034/donate-your-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647122/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseCharity event Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650287/charity-event-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646915/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065085/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646907/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932828/food-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654720/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478572/food-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654461/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435770/food-drive-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654484/image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063597/food-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeft to right, Kim Pheyser, Deputy Assistant Secretary Administration, USDA, Rebecca Williams, Capital Area Food Bank…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652355/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCharity donation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435968/charity-donation-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647021/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseCharity donation list blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650371/charity-donation-list-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647533/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseSpread love foundation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435964/spread-love-foundation-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647896/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license3D donating food, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950925/donating-food-element-editable-illustrationView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993895/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985602/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993892/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949749/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654186/image-person-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495989/donate-today-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072761/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChildren charities poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063886/children-charities-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in OAW Appreciation EventPhiladelphia, PA (March 10, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654205/photo-image-dog-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13343263/donate-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Birthday Cake CuttingWashington, D.C. (August 4, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652303/photo-image-hand-person-birthdayFree Image from public domain licenseOpen donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478768/open-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652471/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license