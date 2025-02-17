Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of State1SaveSaveEdit Imageaccessibilityadadigital accessibilitydisabled accessaccessibility worktechnologyindustrial computerlaptopSecretary Blinken Visits the Department of State Office of Accessibility and Accommodation’s Access CenterSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken visits the Department of State Office of Accessibility and Accommodation’s Access Center as part of the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2022. 