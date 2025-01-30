Items taken to Space returned to NAMRU San Antonio 221031-N-ND850-0004
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Oct. 31, 2022) – A picture of items including a command coin and logo sticker from Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio taken aboard the International Space Station by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan, the first Army physician in space. Morgan returned the items to NAMRU San Antonio during a presentation ceremony held at Brooke Army Medical Center’s Putnam Auditorium. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) www.dvidshub.net/image/7491511/items-taken-space-returned...
Original public domain image from Flickr