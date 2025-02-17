Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreewoodforestpublic domainsoilexcavatorindustryExcavator in forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4800 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPolluted environment remix phone wallpaper, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910066/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseExcavator in forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647291/photo-image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix background, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909643/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseConfederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' commercial logging site on Flathead Reservation. Commercial projects are also used…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648422/photo-image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix desktop wallpaper, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910029/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseYellow . Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647933/photo-image-person-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix background, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909911/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseTractor. Free public domain CC0 photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6038574/tractor-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912501/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseOperating . Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647919/photo-image-person-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic computer wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911908/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseTimber sales production in the Chatahochee National Forest, GA. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388206/free-photo-image-wooden-truck-environmental-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912512/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6066292/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911910/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseHeavy construction vehicles thin the forest as a fire suppression technique during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708855/photo-image-fire-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911911/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseFree yellow tractor photo, public domain vehicle CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5922092/photo-image-public-domain-construction-freeFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912494/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseBridger-Teton National Forest, photos by Liz Davy, USFS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4033622/photo-image-tree-plant-woodFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic phone wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911909/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseAerial Seeding and Mulching Operation for fire and flooding recovery from Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Firehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655055/image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912504/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseConstruction sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677315/construction-siteFree Image from public domain licenseCollage mockup, reforestation concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610456/collage-mockup-reforestation-conceptView licenseHeavy construction vehicles thin the forest as a fire suppression technique during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708731/photo-image-fire-public-domain-forestFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990152/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseMachine removal of logging slash. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4074995/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990097/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseCrescent Mountain Fire, Okanogan-Wenatchee NF, WA, 2018. Photo by Kari Greer. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057841/photo-image-public-domain-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989985/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6046173/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989874/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseA chainsaw on a treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/432242/free-photo-image-chainsaw-lumberjack-machineFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990096/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5962947/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989843/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseSide view of tree trunks in a misty clearing. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3336855/free-photo-image-landscape-tree-plant-industrialFree Image from public domain licenseWooden podium element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989991/wooden-podium-element-set-remixView licenseCut tree trunk. Free public domain CC0 photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043215/cut-tree-trunk-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license