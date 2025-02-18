Many manufacturers showed their harvester's ability to conform to uneven surfaces at the Farm Progress Show allows visitors to see the latest equipment and more in Boone IA, on August 31, 2022.
National and international farmers and ranchers can see agriculture's latest product introductions, meet face-to-face with agribusiness professionals, and gain hands-on knowledge. On hand are educational and U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA agencies such as the National Agricultural Statistics Service NASS, Risk Management Agency RMA, Farm Services Agency FSA, and Natural Resources Conservation Service NRCS.
For more information about these organizations, go to:
nass.usda.gov
rma.usda.gov
fsa.usda.gov
nrcs.usda.gov
USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
Original public domain image from Flickr