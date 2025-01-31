Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of StateSaveSaveEdit Imagejanuaryegypt healthcarefacepersonpublic domainwomanmedicalegyptThe United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EgyptThe United States delivers 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt on January 1, 2022. [U.S. government photo/ Public Domain]Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 1068 x 839 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMedical clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788813/medical-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's health center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459383/womens-health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA health worker prepares an immunization shot for a child, in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052319/photo-image-hand-vaccine-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical information review, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168038/medical-information-review-editable-blue-designView licenseUSAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076781/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseWoman doctor smiling png, creative healthcare editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208014/woman-doctor-smiling-png-creative-healthcare-editable-remixView licenseMedical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708833/photo-image-public-domain-covid-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseSupport hormone health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459447/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA staff member of the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al'Nahya Hospital takes the vital signs of a patient in Mogadishu, Somalia, on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373087/free-photo-image-africa-career-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance, smiling woman, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331832/health-insurance-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView licenseTwo midwives put a drip into one of their patients in the maternity ward of Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373031/free-photo-image-africa-banaadir-banadir-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare word, smiling woman, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242877/healthcare-word-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView licenseThe U.S., in Partnership With COVAX, Provided 100,620 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to MoldovaThe U.S. delivered 100,620…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647902/photo-image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare word png, smiling woman, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331824/healthcare-word-png-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView licenseUSAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076766/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe United States delivers 665,730 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine on January 20, 2022. [U.S. government photo/ Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652115/image-plastic-public-domain-vaccinesFree Image from public domain licenseMedical information review, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168047/medical-information-review-editable-white-designView licenseWomen and children queue to enter a free medical clinic run by Ugandan and Burundian military personnel serving with the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372951/free-photo-image-africa-african-amisomFree Image from public domain licenseMedical worker information review png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160743/medical-worker-information-review-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseA newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708746/photo-image-public-domain-covid-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse doctors isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990467/diverse-doctors-isolated-element-setView licenseThe United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan on December 13, 2021. [U.S. government photo/ Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652089/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Healthcare Services editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621494/online-healthcare-services-editable-poster-templateView licenseA doctor looks at a cut on a young boy's head at a hospital run by Dr. Hawa in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372969/free-photo-image-africa-boy-careerFree Image from public domain licenseCancer support Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459389/cancer-support-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Bosnia and HerzegovinaThe United States delivers 96,000 COVID-19…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652128/photo-image-person-public-domain-vaccinesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance png, smiling woman, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331827/health-insurance-png-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView licenseA woman waits in the shade of a derelict building to see a doctor at a free medical clinic provided by the Kenyan Contingent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372977/free-photo-image-poverty-africa-africanFree Image from public domain licenseFemale doctor healthcare, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167917/female-doctor-healthcare-editable-green-designView licenseA woman sits on a bed with her sick child at a hospital run by Dr. Hawa in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September 25.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372968/free-photo-image-africa-bed-burkaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doctor smiling, creative healthcare editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209395/woman-doctor-smiling-creative-healthcare-editable-remixView licenseThe United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to LaosThe United States delivers more than 200,000 Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647839/photo-image-person-public-domain-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling doctor, creative healthcare editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270210/smiling-doctor-creative-healthcare-editable-remixView licenseA woman holds the Somali flag at Mogadishu International Airport during a ceremony held 25 March to recieve the casket…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373060/free-photo-image-abdullahi-africa-amisomFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance, smiling woman, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242905/health-insurance-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView license“Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052315/photo-image-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFemale doctor healthcare insurance png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158878/female-doctor-healthcare-insurance-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseInternational travelers, some wearing protective masks and gloves, wait in line before meeting with U.S. Customs and Border…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738800/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-islamicFree Image from public domain license