USCGC Kathleen Moore (WPC 1109) sails alongside the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as it is anchored off the coast of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti in preparation for a six-day medical mission, Nov. 4, 2019. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall) 