Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedocumentofficial signing documentsdue processpresidents officedueverificationoffical paper workoval officePresident Joe Biden signs S. 848, known as the "Consider Teachers Act of 2021", which modifies the service obligation verification process for TEACH Grant recipients and extend the service obligation window due to Covid-19, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusiness people are brainstorming, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998092/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are brainstorming, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998068/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden signs “H.R.1437 - Further Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2023” on Friday, December 16…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072573/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate tax poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459491/corporate-tax-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable time management, hourglass doodle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245478/editable-time-management-hourglass-doodle-collage-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCaucasian woman with invoice billshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917208/caucasian-woman-with-invoice-billsView licensePresident Joe Biden walks along the West Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, to the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652425/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCaucasian woman with invoice billshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917362/caucasian-woman-with-invoice-billsView licensePresident Joe Biden participates in a meeting on averting a national rail shutdown, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993925/photo-image-face-hand-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseTax day circled on a planner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459478/tax-day-circled-planner-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden stands on the Colonnade outside the Oval Office, Wednesday, October 27, 2021. (Official White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652083/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHourglass, time illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168682/hourglass-time-illustration-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994045/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHourglass, time illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169368/hourglass-time-illustration-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648041/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHourglass, time illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170899/hourglass-time-illustration-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden reviews remarks he will give at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652103/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHourglass, time illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168696/hourglass-time-illustration-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and Biden family dog Commander meet with singer Billie Eilish and her team, Wednesday, February 9, 2022…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654535/image-dog-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCreative sketching cityscape collaboration mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21696943/creative-sketching-cityscape-collaboration-mockup-customizable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654261/image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licensePng business strategy meeting hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239182/png-business-strategy-meeting-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePresident Joe Biden reviews his remarks on the deficit, Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Outer Oval Office of the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071621/photo-image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseTime clock aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114734/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Hayward Miller…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648037/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTime clock aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494962/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with his senior advisers, Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Oval Office. (Official White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653099/image-hand-person-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate Planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11882585/corporate-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama look at a framed photo and commemorative pen from the 2010 signing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653995/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTime management png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231548/time-management-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648253/photo-image-shirt-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are brainstorming, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998080/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden is presented with The Cross for Military Merit during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072791/photo-image-hand-person-logoFree Image from public domain licenseTime management, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221300/time-management-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776381/business-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license