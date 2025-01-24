Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewashington monumenthousebuildingcarsunrisepublic domainwhitetowerFlocks of birds take off from the South Lawn as Marine One departs at sunrise.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseMarine One, carrying President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652063/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseA sunrise view of the Washington Monument is seen from the South Grounds of the White House, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652458/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873849/professional-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseMarine One prepares to depart the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, en route to Delaware Air National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653726/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003791/construction-site-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk across West Executive Avenue, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, on their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652423/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003748/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, October 15, 2021, after his trip to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652252/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873857/construction-company-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Friday March 3, 2023, en route to Joint Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994051/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514113/climate-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEco living house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767320/eco-living-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden aboard Marine One flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Monday, September 20, 2021, en route…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653124/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428278/visit-india-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, December 19, 2022, after a weekend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072796/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518189/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653321/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654250/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSnow blankets the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652072/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, August 26, 2022, en route to the U.S. Secret Service James R.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654869/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseThe South Portico of the White House is seen Wednesday, February 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654509/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden’s motorcade departs the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, en route to the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653703/image-person-smoke-lightFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday November 6, 2021, for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652207/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917635/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Presidential flag flies on the hood of the Presidential limousine as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652388/image-logo-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641117/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden visits local small business Honey Made and owner Viboonrattana “Mu” Honey to highlight the growth in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654312/image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe National 4th of July Fireworks display is seen from the roof of the White House during the 4th of July celebration at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653528/photo-image-person-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11231740/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, November 3, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071900/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license