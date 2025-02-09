U.S. Navy and Vietnamese Doctors Operate on a Vietnamese Child
220630-N-AU520-1038
TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – Cmdr. Don Lucas, a pediatric surgeon (left) aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), Lt. Cmdr. Carolyn Gosztyla, a general surgeon from Walter Reed Medical Center (middle), and Le Quac Hoy, Phu Yen Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital's lead pediatric surgeon (middle right), operate on a Vietnamese child during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
Original public domain image from Flickr