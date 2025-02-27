rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Anzac Day 1918Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM). Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
new zealandanzac dayvintage photographsvintagenursesvintage nursered crosscontributor
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Facebook story template
Anzac day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639779/anzac-day-facebook-story-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443329/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648169/image-background-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570733/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Facebook story template
Anzac day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640744/anzac-day-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569296/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570254/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640843/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571597/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Facebook story template
Anzac day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639807/anzac-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571798/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640049/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Facebook story template
Anzac day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638726/anzac-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
NZ National Day Instagram post template, editable text
NZ National Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940844/national-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nursing program Facebook post template
Nursing program Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428017/nursing-program-facebook-post-templateView license
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day Instagram post template
National nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571878/national-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Still life photography Instagram post template
Still life photography Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698446/still-life-photography-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template, editable text
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12092234/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652234/image-person-airplane-abstractFree Image from public domain license