NMRTU Atsugi Annual Influenza Vaccination Drive
221005-N-VI040-1047 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 5, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Richard Demaala, from West Haven, Conn., assigned to Navy Medical Readiness & Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, administers a seasonal influenza vaccine to a Sailor during a vaccination drive held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
Original public domain image from Flickr