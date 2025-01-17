rawpixel
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Ambition of humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688095/ambition-humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hypertension & health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641418/hypertension-health-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D first aid box, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722826/first-aid-box-element-editable-illustrationView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648080/image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640134/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641244/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641248/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Military VR headset mockup, editable screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151601/military-headset-mockup-editable-screenView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical podcast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537116/medical-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654382/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World health day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460615/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license