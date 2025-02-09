Pacific Partnership 2022 doctors perform surgery at Kilu’ufi Provincial Hospital 220908-N-AU520-3022
KILU’UFI, Solomon Islands (Sept. 8, 2022) — Cmdr. Donald Lucas, from Dallas, right, and a local surgeon perform a hernia repair on a patient at the Kilu’ufi Provincial Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands includes participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
