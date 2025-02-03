Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain militaryfacemountainpublic domainunited statesscaleworldsmileJRTC Ops Group photos - 1BCT, January 2022The 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division underwent a month-long mass deployment exercie at the Joint Readiness Training Center, La., Jan. 2022.1BCT underwent several real-world scenarios as well as large-scale force on force contact with 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry "Geronimo". These photos were taken by the civilian contractors working for the Joint Readiness Center Operations Group. 