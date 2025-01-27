Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageheavy machinesmachine naturefiresplanttreeforestlightningnatureEqpt RdsdeFuelBreaks CdrCrkFire 220810 (1)Heavy equipment helps with roadside fuel breaks during the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest in 2022. The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new fires on the Willamette National Forest.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 668 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1725 x 960 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D camping tent, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202249/camping-tent-element-editable-illustrationView licenseMopUp CdrCrkFire 220912The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new fires on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655043/photo-image-person-fires-lightningFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731244/forest-fire-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpikeCampSlingLoadsStaged_CedarCkFire 20220824Supplies headed to spike camps on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655010/photo-image-plant-fires-treeFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039381/forest-fire-facebook-post-templateView licenseFirefighter on duty during wildfire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648195/firefighter-duty-during-wildfireFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823990/forest-fire-facebook-post-templateView licenseCedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest as seen from Wolf Mountain on September 10, 2022.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648194/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714719/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseRoad closed signs direct people away from the Cedar Creek Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646938/photo-image-plant-person-firesFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740225/forest-fire-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAircraft 9 CdrCrkFire WlmteNF 081722The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654795/image-fires-lightning-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBushfire Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650943/bushfire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTrees "torching" near Waldo Lake on the Cedar Creek Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647996/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713242/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseCedar Creek FireOrange Morning sky near Huckleberry Lookout 9/10https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071848/photo-image-cloud-sunset-plantFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819561/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseNortheast Entrance Road Improvement: August 15, 2022 (2)NPS / Cam Shollyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647811/photo-image-plant-blue-sky-treeFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix background, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909643/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseOld Gardiner Road Improvement: August 2, 2022 (3)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648383/photo-image-road-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix desktop wallpaper, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910029/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseMastication, Bolt Creek Fire, Washington. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648470/photo-image-plant-grass-fireFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix phone wallpaper, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910066/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseIslet Bay, Waldo Lake, Oregon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6080918/islet-bay-waldo-lake-oregonFree Image from public domain licensePolluted environment remix background, businessman destroying nature, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909911/png-abstract-aesthetic-badView licenseOld Gardiner Road Improvement Project: New Mammoth approach August 24, 2022 (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654796/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseLookout volunteer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710138/lookout-volunteer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNortheast Entrance Road Improvement: August 15, 2022 (4)NPS / Cam Shollyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652503/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777567/forest-fire-blog-banner-templateView licenseDirect Handline, Mormon Lake IHCHotshot Crew members on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest. Seen here…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648480/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710921/forest-fire-blog-banner-templateView licenseFiring Operation, Zig Zag IHCZig Zag IHC Hot Shot performing firing operation on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654972/image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810442/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMasticator, Bolt Creek Fire, Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994048/masticator-bolt-creek-fire-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991405/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDodge Springs FireA dozer operator on the Dodge Springs Fire repairs dozer fire breaks put in to help contain the fire July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653614/photo-image-fire-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseGreat horned owl animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661511/great-horned-owl-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFire Train Div W, Cedar Creek FireA fire train positioned on division W on the Cedar Creek Fire. Credit:Fire Train wetting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654982/photo-image-fire-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777295/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseActive wildfire, The Goat Rocks Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648204/active-wildfire-the-goat-rocks-fireFree Image from public domain license