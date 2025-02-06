Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageinvasive speciesherbicidegrassplantpersonmannaturepublic domainFarmer clipping grass, agriculture.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639960/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseClippings of native grass growth following chemical treatment for the invasive species Ventenata.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648246/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640495/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseClay Gregory, Crow Tribal member on his ranch. Clay Gregory participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the invasive species on his ranch.
Hayfields of Clay Gregory. Clay Gregory participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan.
Ventenata infestations are seen as lighter yellow patches on hillsides and in grazing land. Seacross Ranch, a 7,000-acre ranch. Aerial view of farm.
Spools of electric fencing used by Seacross Ranch as part of their intense rotational grazing system. Mickey Steward, owner of Seacross Ranch. Farmer clipping grass, agriculture.
Cattle grazing. Ryan Rigler participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the invasive species. North African Wiregrass.
Wiregrass, agriculture plant.
Ventenata, also know as North African Wiregrass, is a rangeland invasive species. Big Horn County, MT. June 2021. ROCKY BOY'S INDIAN RESERVATION. Joe Big Knife, at his ranch on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation Thursday, August 18, 2005. Top parcel in its third year of monoculture conversion from crested wheatgrass monoculture pasture. The bottom side is still in crested wheatgrass. Perennial mix seeded during the third year of monoculture conversion project. This location was previously monoculture crested wheatgrass pasture. Herzog Farms grazing land adjacent to location reseeded as part of the TIP. Courtney Herzog chose to participate in the Targeted Implementation Plan. NRCS District Conservationist Garrett Larson and Producer Sterling Ballbach check soil moisture and root system of perennial mix.