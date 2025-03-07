rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A military aide stands by while President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to Sister Simone Campbell, Thursday, July…
Save
Edit Image
medalhousepublic domainwhiteusaroombadgepresents
Editable award medal design element set
Editable award medal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324346/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653318/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable award medal design element set
Editable award medal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322886/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652347/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable award medal design element set
Editable award medal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322551/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…
President Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648253/photo-image-shirt-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
Editable award medal design element set
Editable award medal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322862/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden medal badge design element set
Editable golden medal badge design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222712/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with world leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels…
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with world leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647255/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold ribbon award badge design element set
Editable gold ribbon award badge design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848972/editable-gold-ribbon-award-badge-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron wave to guests during the…
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron wave to guests during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072692/photo-image-face-people-blueFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold badge element set
Editable gold badge element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15158957/editable-gold-badge-element-setView license
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647470/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Editable award medal design element set
Editable award medal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322881/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden stops at the Greek Orthodox Altar with Patriarch Theophilos III, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of…
President Joe Biden stops at the Greek Orthodox Altar with Patriarch Theophilos III, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648118/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden medal badge design element set
Editable golden medal badge design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222685/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView license
Commander naps nearby while President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden call active-duty military members to thank them…
Commander naps nearby while President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden call active-duty military members to thank them…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995708/photo-image-dog-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold badge element set
Editable gold badge element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15158413/editable-gold-badge-element-setView license
President Joe Biden signs the guestbook, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. (Official White…
President Joe Biden signs the guestbook, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654180/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room blog banner template
Modern living room blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12992610/modern-living-room-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron of France and…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron of France and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993928/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dining table, editable interior design
Christmas dining table, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760801/christmas-dining-table-editable-interior-designView license
President Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…
President Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648034/photo-image-public-domain-house-tableFree Image from public domain license
Home decoration presentation template, editable design
Home decoration presentation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944530/home-decoration-presentation-template-editable-designView license
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band stands at attention during President Joe Biden’s remarks at the Congressional Picnic…
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band stands at attention during President Joe Biden’s remarks at the Congressional Picnic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653884/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Furniture business editable logo, line art design
Furniture business editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496371/furniture-business-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participate in a joint press conference Monday, February 7, 2022, in…
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participate in a joint press conference Monday, February 7, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647506/photo-image-podium-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture shop logo, editable business branding design
Antique furniture shop logo, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580675/imageView license
President Joe Biden participates in an interview with Israeli journalist Yonit Levi, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Indian…
President Joe Biden participates in an interview with Israeli journalist Yonit Levi, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Indian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654158/image-person-laptop-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden medal badge design element set
Editable golden medal badge design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222688/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648040/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden medal badge design element set
Editable golden medal badge design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222700/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Stylish living room blog banner template
Stylish living room blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448719/stylish-living-room-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden walks with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron after participating in a receiving line with…
President Joe Biden walks with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron after participating in a receiving line with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994027/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Oval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
Oval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729088/oval-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView license
President Joe Biden participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Columbian President Iván Duque Márquez, Thursday…
President Joe Biden participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Columbian President Iván Duque Márquez, Thursday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654022/image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
Room decor ideas blog banner template, editable text
Room decor ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695541/room-decor-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden gives a tour to Irish Rugby player Rob Kearney and his guests, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the East…
President Joe Biden gives a tour to Irish Rugby player Rob Kearney and his guests, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the East…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654033/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license