Minute with Venus--: A Year with Mercury!
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
Year with Mercury
Contributor(s):
United States. Army Air Forces. Engineer Aviation Battalion, 913th.
Publication:
Orlando, Fla. : 913th Eng AF HQ CO, [194-]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Sexually Transmitted Diseases -- prevention & control, Sexually Transmitted Diseases -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Posters
Abstract:
Predominantly black poster with white lettering. Upper portion of poster features an illustration of a woman wearing an off-the-shoulder dress. An illustration of a syringe is superimposed on the woman. Title below illustration. Publisher information in lower left corner.
Extent:
1 photomechanical print (poster) : 38 x 27 cm.
Technique:
black and white
NLM Unique ID:
101439088
NLM Image ID:
A011998
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101439088
