Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagechickenhenfishemilyanimalbirdpublic domainfarmCage free farm chicken.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseMules working at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm. Photo by Emily Cleaverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653871/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseTamworth PigTamworth pigs are a heritage breed. Photo taken at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm. By Emily Cleaverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653852/photo-image-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseHomeplace Trades Fair 2016 at Land Between the Lakes provided an opportunity for visitors to learn about trades during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653817/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseHomeplace Trades Fair 2016 at Land Between the Lakes provided an opportunity for visitors to learn about trades during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653836/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseHomeplace Trades Fair 2016 at Land Between the Lakes provided an opportunity for visitors to learn about trades during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653820/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseHomeplace 1850s FarmHomeplace 1850s Farm at Land Between the Lakes. Photo by Friends of LBL staff.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653859/photo-image-public-domain-landFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113641/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHomeplace 1850s Snap Apple Night 2016Homeplace 1850s Snap Apple Night 2016 in Stewart County, TN, at Land Between the Lakes.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653830/photo-image-person-public-domain-lampFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHomeplace 1850's Country Wedding 2016Land Between the Lakes Homeplace 1850s Farm recreates an 1850's wedding. Visitors to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654087/image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428687/songkran-festival-instagram-story-templateView licenseHomeplace 1850's Country Wedding 2016Land Between the Lakes Homeplace 1850s Farm recreates an 1850's wedding. Visitors to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654057/image-face-person-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516004/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHomeplace 1850's Country Wedding 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648608/homeplace-1850s-country-wedding-2016Free Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397245/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseSpring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653277/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151599/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseSpring FlowersSpring Wildflowers can be seen across the landscape at Land Between The Lakes. Photo by Emily Cleaver.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653857/photo-image-flower-plant-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153375/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseSpring FlowersSpring Wildflowers can be seen across the landscape at Land Between The Lakes. Photo by Emily Cleaver.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653870/photo-image-flower-plant-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218089/bird-flu-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHomeplace 1850s Working Farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653856/homeplace-1850s-working-farmFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517504/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHomeplace 1850s Working Farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653869/homeplace-1850s-working-farmFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526167/farm-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHomeplace 1850s Working Farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653845/homeplace-1850s-working-farmFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721831/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnap Apple 2015Snap Apple Night at The Homeplace in Land Between The Lakes, October 2015. Staff photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654069/photo-image-apple-public-domain-ducksFree Image from public domain licenseHappy chickens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958833/happy-chickens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm chickens, cage free.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648577/farm-chickens-cage-freeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732336/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomeplace 1850s Working Farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653866/homeplace-1850s-working-farmFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513255/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElk in the Elk and Bison Prairie in Land Between the Lakes (photo by Curtis Fowler)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653867/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license