rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
Save
Edit Image
modipoliticsnarendra modibiden handshakepolitics modijoe bidenpolitical indiapresident biden
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
President Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Apurva…
President Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Apurva…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994023/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539672/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648044/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894217/vote-ballot-election-voting-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922955/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience Sunday…
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience Sunday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652097/image-hand-person-laptopFree Image from public domain license
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953283/vote-ballot-election-voting-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N.…
President Joe Biden walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648327/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
No vote ballot, election voting paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953536/vote-ballot-election-voting-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539694/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets Britian’s Prince Charles, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change…
President Joe Biden greets Britian’s Prince Charles, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648023/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
General election day poster template, editable text and design
General election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539304/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden attends the East Asian Leaders Summit, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh…
President Joe Biden attends the East Asian Leaders Summit, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072682/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Belgium election poster template
Belgium election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486728/belgium-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Brazil election poster template
Brazil election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486740/brazil-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram post template
Vote now Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12754882/vote-now-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Oval Office of the…
President Joe Biden greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Oval Office of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072672/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Hands up protest poster template, editable text
Hands up protest poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650870/hands-protest-poster-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993962/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647501/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Election Instagram post template, editable text
Election Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116946/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994049/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Frence election poster template
Frence election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson…
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646936/photo-image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk-Yeol, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Sokha Hotel in…
President Joe Biden meets with South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk-Yeol, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Sokha Hotel in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072674/photo-image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain license
India election Instagram post template, editable design
India election Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940311/india-election-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden walks through the White House Cross Hall with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison…
President Joe Biden walks through the White House Cross Hall with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653100/image-people-cross-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647779/photo-image-public-domain-factory-houseFree Image from public domain license