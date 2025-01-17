Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagelioncougaranimaltreepublic domainbranchesmountain lionphotoCougar tom peeks through branches from a tree.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7536 x 5024 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661087/lion-resting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar tom peeks through branches from a tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647498/cougar-tom-peeks-through-branches-from-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLion sitting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661714/lion-sitting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar tom peeks through branches from a treeNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652189/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLion standing animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662403/lion-standing-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar tom hissing in a tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647497/cougar-tom-hissing-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLion roaring animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661254/lion-roaring-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar capture and collar: lowering cougar from the treeNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652152/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican lion roaring animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661537/african-lion-roaring-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar capture and collar: documenting facial scarNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652433/photo-image-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLion running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661490/lion-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar capture and collar: waking up after collaringNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652196/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661606/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar capture and collar: teeth close up.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648317/cougar-capture-and-collar-teeth-close-upFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661703/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCougar capture and collar: examining the teethNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652173/image-face-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661620/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseF222 cougar-killed bighorn sheep (3)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652926/photo-image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licenseanimal forest double exposure art set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15136832/animal-forest-double-exposure-art-set-editable-design-elementView licenseYellow-bellied marmot perched on a rock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648060/yellow-bellied-marmot-perched-rockFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17138069/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMarmot on the lookoutNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652742/marmot-the-lookoutnps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseMule deer and Electric Peak.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647214/mule-deer-and-electric-peakFree Image from public domain licenseMeerkats animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661334/meerkats-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCoyote hunting sequence (1)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652527/coyote-hunting-sequence-1nps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661485/red-squirrel-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSkin texture of bisonNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653058/skin-texture-bisonnps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrels animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661474/red-squirrels-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBohemian waxwings perched on a douglass fir (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655004/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden Light glitter effect elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418335/golden-light-glitter-effect-elements-editable-design-element-setView licenseBighorn ram licking lipsNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653068/bighorn-ram-licking-lipsnps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661600/hummingbird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseElk along the Temporary North Entrance Road.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995887/elk-along-the-temporary-north-entrance-roadFree Image from public domain licenseClosed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790222/closed-instagram-post-templateView licenseElk on Mt. Everts with views of Sepulcher Mountain and Electric PeakNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652740/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661586/hummingbird-flying-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBison feeding near Mud Volcano (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654288/photo-image-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual zoo tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11808986/virtual-zoo-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBull bison near Slough CreekNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652739/bull-bison-near-slough-creeknps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain license