Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerhousepublic domaintablewomenglasswhiteunited statesVice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIkigai aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509386/ikigai-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris visits The Colada Shop, a Latina owned coffee shop in Washington, D.C., Monday, October 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652767/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652836/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHouse cleaning services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767476/house-cleaning-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647789/photo-image-face-smartphone-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153046/student-housing-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseVice President Kamala Harris greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Vice President’s…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708734/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHouse cleaning services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487534/house-cleaning-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSupreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653723/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153120/student-housing-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652246/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHouse cleaning services Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487594/house-cleaning-services-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, joined by their family and Rabbi Peter Berg of The Temple…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652249/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627858/student-housing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a Northern Triangle virtual roundtable with experts on the region on Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046009/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness woman having video call remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14871962/business-woman-having-video-call-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652781/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseE-commerce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898934/e-commerce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708877/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVR meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899356/meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627861/student-housing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708608/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829451/student-housing-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a meeting on Native American Voting Rights Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Vice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708774/photo-image-phone-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStudent housing blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828814/student-housing-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708726/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable laptop screen mockup, digital device designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176788/editable-laptop-screen-mockup-digital-device-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the 40th Annual Black History Month Virtual Celebration, hosted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046097/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse cleaning services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487507/house-cleaning-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735263/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795597/cleaning-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735150/photo-image-public-domain-person-2021Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903743/american-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046038/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license